Kilikollur custodial torture: Case against magistrate for not ensuring proper treatment

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 25, 2022 02:48 PM IST
Leaked footage from Kilikollur station. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

Kochi: The Poorva Sainik (Ex-Servicemen) Sena Parishad on Tuesday filed a complaint with the High Court against the Kollam Judicial First Class Magistrate for not ensuring proper treatment to the victims in the Kilikollur custodial torture incident.

As reported earlier, Vignesh, a local leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, and his brother Vishnu, an army man, were beaten up brutally by cops at the police station on August 25.

As per the latest complaint, despite the brothers deposing to the magistrate about the assault, the latter did not ensure they were administered proper medical treatment.

As requested by the police, the magistrate remanded the victims. The petitioner has sought strict action against the magistrate for his irresponsible conduct.

Video footage of the brothers being assaulted by Kilikollur police had gone viral. Though action was taken against the four police officers involved in the incident, there are allegations the personnel have been transferred to stations closer to their homes.

The incident happened over an argument over a parking space on the station premise.

