Swapna Suresh challenges Sreeramakrishnan to sue for defamation

Thiruvananthapuram: Responding to P Sreeramakrishnan's Facebook post that rubbished her allegations against him, Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, has challenged the former Speaker to sue her for defamation.

She also shared supposedly private pictures of Sreeramakrishnan through Facebook. "I can produce more evidence at the court if he (Sreeramakrishnan) decides to go ahead with a case," she said.

Sreeramakrishnan, earlier today, denied Swapna's claims that she was asked by him to come to his official residence alone and that they've had drinks together many times.

It was in this context that Swapna openly challenged him to sue her for defamation.

Swapna's Facebook post

This is just a simple and humble reply and a reminder to Mr. P Sreeramakrishnan for his fb post and related arguments. In case this doesn't remind him the rest then I request this gentleman to please file a defamation suit against me so that I may be able to produce the rest of the evidences before the Honble Court. (sic)

Kadakampally denies Swapna's allegations

Kadakampally Surendran too on Tuesday denied the allegations raised by Swapna Suresh. He said he went to Swapna's house when the organisers of a programme he was participating in forced him during a function. He did not go alone, the organisers were also with him, he said.

"We all drank tea. But the allegation that I put my hand on her shoulder while taking the photo is false," he told reporters.

He also challenged Swapna to prove it if she has a photo of him (behaving inappropriately).