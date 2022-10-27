Clash at CUSAT: Several injured, hostel room set on fire

Kalamassery: Tension prevailed at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) campus on Wednesday evening as the Students Federation of India (SFI) workers and members of the 'students community' of the hostel clashed.

Following the clash, a hostel room was set on fire. The police resorted to lathi-charge.



Several people were injured in the clash and the subsequent lathi-charge. Among the injured, 15 B.Tech students have sought treatment at the Ernakulam Government Medical College and the Aluva district hospital.

The incident happened at the Sahara Hostel around 4.30pm on Wednesday. The students staying at the hostel alleged that 10 SFI workers led by University Union chairman Haris Mehroof barged into the hostel and attacked. Mess secretary Hani suffered serious head injuries in the attack. The fracas over a strike called by the SFI earlier in the day culminated in the clash in the evening.

Members of both groups were injured in the incident in which even iron rods were used to attack. While the injured were being taken out of the hostel, the room of SFI unit president Vysakh was set on fire. Laptops, clothes and mattress were gutted. The fire force was called in to douse the fire. A large posse of police personnel is camping at the spot.