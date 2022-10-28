Actor forced to act in adult film moves HC against OTT platform, movie crew

Ernakulam: A young male actor, who claimed he was forced to act in an adult movie, approached the Kerala High Court on Friday to stop an OTT platform from streaming the series.

In his petition, the actor sought to stop the airing of the web series claiming that he was duped by the movie crew, including the director of the web series.

He also asked the court to confiscate the footage.

He said he was forced to act in a pornographic film under the pretense of being cast in a web series.

According to the complainant, he was taken to an apartment in Aruvikkara for the filming of the web series.

There, after a few scenes were shot, he was forced to sign an agreement.

But when it became clear that he was being cast in an adult film, the actor backtracked, irking the film's makers.

They demanded Rs 5 lakh as compensation, forcing him to complete the rest of the shoot.

The complainant had already complained to the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

When it seemed that no action was taken, allegedly because of the crew's connections with bigwigs in the system, the actor was forced to approach the High Court.

The director of the web series, a woman, is using an alias in the film industry.

It is also alleged that sex deals are also conducted in Kochi and other cities under the cover of film shooting.

The complainant added that his family is no longer in touch with him and that he will be forced to take extreme steps if the content is not taken off the air soon.

The film was released on Diwali.