Athletics coach at Usha School kills self

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 28, 2022 09:23 AM IST Updated: October 28, 2022 11:08 AM IST
The deceased, Jayanti, 22, hailed from Tamil Nadu.

Kozhikode: An athletics coach at Usha School of Athletics was found dead at the training hostel here on Friday.

The deceased, Jayanthi, 22, hailed from Tamil Nadu. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan at 5am on Friday.

The reason for the suicide is yet to be determined.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jayanthi joined Usha School a year back to coach students in field events. She was providing training to 27 students. She had a post graduate degree in Computer Science and Physical Eduction and a diploma in yoga. 

She had attained a record in heptathlon in 2016 while she was a student at Bharatiyar University. 

Jayanthi is the daughter of late Palaniswami and Kavitha.

The police have begun a probe in the matter.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of a psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout