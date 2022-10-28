Govt asks HC to cancel Eldose Kunnapillil's anticipatory bail

Kochi: The government has asked the High Court to cancel the anticipatory bail of Perumbavoor MLA Eldose Kunnapillil in the rape case.

The High Court will consider the petition on Friday. The court had instructed Eldose to cooperate with the investigation. But the government argued in the court that Eldose is not cooperating and this is hindering the progress of the investigation.

Moreover, there is clear evidence of rape and attempted murder against Eldose.

The normal practice is to take the accused into custody and interrogate them. The government also asked the court to let it take him into custody and allow it to interrogate him. Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to Eldose with 11 strict conditions.

(To be updated)