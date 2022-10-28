Thief decamps with temple jewellery after praying before deity

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 28, 2022 12:22 PM IST
Representational image.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bizarre incident, a thief took off with the jewellery at a temple here on Friday after offering prayers to the deity.

The incident took place at the Aroor Puthenangadi Sreekumara Vilasam temple.
A picture, believed to be screen grabs from the CCTV visuals of the temple, showing a person with his face covered praying before the deity, has gone viral on social media.

The locals realised that the temple was robbed of its precious jewellery when the temple authorities arrived as usual early in the morning and found the doors of the sanctum sanctorum open.

RELATED ARTICLES

Later, it was found out that the jewellery was also missing.
The local police have begun their probe.

(With IANS inputs.)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout