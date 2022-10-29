Did spiked drinks claim the lives of Sharon and Ashwin?

Thiruvananthapuram: Two lives have been lost in the Thiruvananthapuram district allegedly after consuming spiked drinks. The dead include a young man and a schoolboy who took drinks offered by an acquaintance and a stranger, respectively.

Though both the incidents took place at two different places in the last few days, the strange and incredulous similarities in both deaths have baffled the law enforcers and the public alike. Doctors found that both deaths happened due to poisonous substances.

Sharon Raj, a resident of Parassala, fell ill and died after taking the drink given by his female friend. He succumbed last Tuesday, after being in hospital for many days. His internal organs reportedly stopped functioning after drinking an ayurvedic decoction followed by the juice, both given by the young woman who was reportedly very close to him.

Sharon’s relatives allege that the girl’s family killed him by poisoning his drink.

The schoolboy, Ashwin, died a few days ago at Kaliyikkavila in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu State after drinking a juice offered by a senior student while he was waiting for a bus after his school.

Both Kaliyikkavila and Parassala are close by, though across the inter-state border.

Tamil Nadu Special Branch Police is probing Ashwin’s death, while Sharon Raj’s death is being probed by the Parassala police in Kerala.

Sharon Raj's case



Sharon Raj was a final-year B Sc Radiology student at a private College at Neyyoor in Kanyakumari district. Sharon met the girl, who hails from his hometown, during a bus journey. This acquaintance developed into a romantic affair.



Sharon’s family said that both were in love for a year now. The girl had helped him write record books for his Degree course.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family was against their relationship. The girl had started drifting away from Sharon after her parents threatened her that they would commit suicide if she married him. However, they became close yet again and used to chat over WhatsApp without the knowledge of her family.

The fateful day



Sharon and his friend Rejin reached the girl’s house at Ramanchira on October 14 morning. Sharon who asked Rejin to wait outside went in alone. After a while, he came out vomiting. His friend then took him home. The next day, there were burn-like wounds in Sharon’s mouth.

As he turned very weak after vomiting, he was admitted to the local hospital.

Last days



After initial treatment at the Parassala general hospital, Sharon was shifted to the Thirivanananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Sharon had burn wounds in his mouth extending to his lower throat, his relatives said as reported by doctors.



When he coughed he spat out chunks of tissue. Initially, his kidneys and later his liver failed to function. However, the doctors informed that he died of a lung infection and that poison had entered his body.|

As directed by the police, Sharon's statement was recorded by the Magistrate.

He told the Magistrate he drank the leftover of what the girl had drunk. However, he clarified that he did not see her drink the kashayam in front of him.

His relatives said she offered it saying it was the leftover of what she drank.

In his statement, Sharon also said that the girl had given him juice thereafter.

Police response

Sharon’s family approached the police and filed a complaint on October 27 seeking to clear the mystery behind his death.

Later, the police recorded the girl’s statement.

The police say her statement is vague and the investigation team has started collecting further information regarding the same. The investigation would move further only after getting the postmortem report.

Autopsy report awaited



There would be more clarity on what exactly caused Sharon's death after the postmortem report is received.



"We are yet to get the postmortem report. The body parts have been sent to a lab for scientific examination. The police officers reported that many allegations are being raised, but the investigation would go on only based on scientific evidence, said Neyyattinkara Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Thiruvananthapuram (Rural) Superintendent of Police said the investigation is on and that there are a few doubts with regard to his death.

Parassala Circle Inspector didn't respond.

Youth's family alleges plot



Sharon’s family alleged that his murder was plotted and executed by the girl’s parents.



Talking to Manorama News, Sharon’s father Jayaraj said, the girl’s parents are involved in his death.

Sharon was close to this girl for more than a year now. He had told us the girl’s family was not at all keen on their relationship, he added.

Jayaraj alleged that though they had complained to Parassala police, but the cops are not keen to hold a probe fairly. He also said the Chief Minister and the DGP would be approached.

WhatsApp chats, audio clips surface



After Sharon’s death, his family accessed and released his WhatsApp chats and the girl’s conversations with his friends. The girl is heard saying in a voice clip that she had given Sharon the same kashayam she had been drinking. She said she had had the kashayam that morning also and that she offered it to him when he asked whether it was bitter.



The girl says it was the last day to drink kashayam and that she offered him what was left over after she drank it. The girl tells Sharon’s friend she is sure that Sharon was not poisoned at her house.

In the WhatsApp chats between the girl and Sharon, before he died, Sharon asks the girl about the kashayam. The screenshots of this chat are also doing the rounds on social media. She is heard saying she did not think he would vomit and apologises to him.

When Sharon says his vomit was green in colour, the girl responds by saying that it could be because the drug was of that colour. Sharon also says he is not well at all and asks her the name of that drug. She says it was made and that she would tell the name after asking (those at home).

In the audio clip he is heard asking her to call the place from where she bought the kashayam and she replied that she would so.

She observes that the juice that Sharon had after having kashayam likely caused the trouble.

The autorickshaw driver who dropped my mother home was offered the same juice and he also had the same problem after drinking, the girl says.

In a message sent by the girl to Sharon’s friend, she pointed out that her family thinks she was no more in a relationship with him and hence they would not harm him.