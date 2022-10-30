Parassala youth murder: How cops zeroed in on accused, Greeshma

In the Parassala youth's death case, the police zeroed in on Greeshma based on a suspicion raised by the doctor who performed Sharon's post-mortem.

The victim, Sharon Raj had vomitted and was taken ill on October 14 after reportedly consuming a spiked Ayurvedic decoction offered by Greeshma. He died in a hospital on October 25.

ADGP MR Ajithkumar said the post-mortem was performed on October 26 and as per the doctor's statement, there was no possibility of Sharon consuming anything acidic.

Earlier, the cops had taken a statement of six persons, including Sharon, her mother and a cousin. Based on the doctor's suspicion, Greeshma was questioned again, on October 27th. "Then we found certain contradictions in her statement," said Ajithkumar.

According to the cops, Greeshma had offered Sharon the Ayurvedic decoction and when he complained of a bitter taste, he was given a fruit juice. Shortly afterwards, Sharon became unwell and began to vomit and left with a friend.

"Sharon's vomit was bluish-green. Usually such discolouration is seen if the liver and kidney is affected. But the post-mortem did not show traces of acid consumption. So, we came to the conclusion that this was something else that affects liver and kidney and then we looked for the possibility of pesticides, including Copper Sulphate," said Ajithkumar.

By then Greeshma had confessed to have poisoned Sharon and the cops recovered a bottle of KAPIQ, a herbicide. "We figured out that one of the components in KAPIQ is dye acid blue, which led to our presumption of how the vomit had the discolouration," Ajithkumar said.

Greeshma's arrest is expected by Monday.