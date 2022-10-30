Parassala Sharon death: Police suspect woman friend poisoned him with Copper Sulphate

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have made a breakthrough in the mysterious death case of Parassala resident Sharon Raj.

According to sources, the victim's woman friend has confessed to poisoning him.

It is understood that the accused spiked Sharon's drink with Copper Sulphate, a chemical which is commonly available and is mainly used as a pesticide.

According to reports, Greeshma had accessed Copper Sulphate kept for agricultural purpose by her maternal uncle, who stays with her family.

According to toxicology experts, Copper Sulphate, in a quantity as small as 10 grams, is consideed lethal.

The District Crime Branch, which took up the investigation on Saturday, has been interrogating the woman for the past eight hours. It is expected that ADGP MR Ajithkumar would meet the media soon give more details about the investigation and its findings.

Sharon was paralysed after vomiting and died after consuming an ayurvedic medicine and juice from his female friend's house.

Sharon drank the juice on October 14. He sought treatment from a hospital the same night. He died on October 25 due to multiple organ failure.