Vadakkencherry accident: KSRTC driver too responsible, states report

Palakkad: The KSRTC bus driver too has been found responsible for the recent Vadakkencherry accident that claimed the lives of nine people, including students.

The KSRTC bus slowed down in the middle of the road causing the tourist bus behind, which was recklessly driven and over the speed limit, to ram into it, states an investigation report into the tragic incident.

While the report pins the most blame on the driver of this tourist bus, it stated the KSRTC driver too was careless.

If the tourist bus was running at 97.7 km/hr, then it must be understood that the transport carrier was running at even more speed.

It is the abrupt slowing down of this bus that worsened the accident, the report said.

The report also raps the driver of a car which was between the tourist bus and the KSRTC transport carrier.

It said the car was travelling at a speed of only 50 km/hr on a lane which was meant for high-speed vehicles.

The lack of traffic lights and reflectors on the national highway was also pointed out.

On October 5, a tourist bus rammed into a KSRTC bus killing nine and injuring 40 others. The tourist bus, carrying students and teachers, was returning after a school trip.