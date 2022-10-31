Sharon threw up often after visiting Greeshma, say parents

Thiruvananthapuram: The chilling details of the murder of Parassala native Sharon Raj have come out after his lover, Greeshma, owned up for the crime. Apparently, she had made earlier bids to eliminate him by spiking beverages.

Greeshma used to carry juice bottles with her when accompanied by him and the victim Sharon Raj suffered from vomiting and fell ill on many occasions, his parents claimed.

“He used to throw up and fall sick whenever he returned home after meeting with Greeshma,” his father Jayaraj said.

“Greeshma had given juice to Sharon many times before. He used to tell us that he would have a vomiting tendency some time after drinking the juice. He last went to meet Greeshma to take a workbook from her. We asked him not to go. But he didn’t heed our advice.

“Greeshma called him on mobile when he was just about 50 meters away from her house. She told him there was no one else at the house and asked him to drop in. This is a conspiracy by Greeshma and her parents. They murdered my son,” Jayaraj said.

Sharon didn’t reveal about the Ayurvedic medicine till a magistrate took his statement, he added.

“Sharon had with him the mobile-shot images of Greeshma. It was to take them back that Greeshma again started chatting with my son and asked him to drop at her house despite her engagement with another youth,” he said.

According to the Crime Branch probe, Greeshma (22), a second-year M A student, had spiked an Ayurvedic medicine with pesticide before giving it to Sharon (23) at her house on October 14. He fell ill after consuming the medicine and died 11 days later after fighting for his life in two hospitals.

Mother points to superstition



“Earlier itself we had doubts about her as she often carried juice bottles,” Sharon’s mother Priya told reporters.



“Her marriage with another youth was fixed in February. She deemed she had married Sharon and that he was her first husband. She plotted his murder with the superstitious belief that her first husband would die… My son too told me they had tied the knot at her house,” she alleged.

Greeshma was superstitious and believed that her first husband would die. She asked Sharon to tie a ‘thali’ (pendant), three months after meeting him, his relatives alleged.

“She asked him to put vermilion on her forehead one day. Thereafter, she used to send pictures of her, wearing vermillion, daily on WhatsApp. It was mentioned in her horoscope that she could live with her husband only after October,” Priya said.

Police role suspect



Jayaraj accused the cops of inaction at first, saying he had revealed all these to the Parassala Police, but they didn’t take it seriously.



“The case could have been solved in a day. However, it seemed like the police were having some special interest. When the police personnel went to that house, they could have collected the medicine bottle. However, they didn’t do that, giving time for the accused to destroy the key evidence,” Jayaraj charged.

Bright student turns killer



Greeshma, a second-year MA student of Ramavarmanchirai in Kanyakumari, was good at her studies. She had secured 4th rank in BA English literature from the MS University in Tamil Nadu. She liked horror movies.



The only daughter of her parents, Greeshma at first succeeded in hiding her role in the murder of her boyfriend. Twice, the police recorded her statement but found nothing suspicious.

However, the autopsy report of Sharon that was out on October 29 proved decisive. Doctors found traces of pesticide in the victim’s body. Following this, the police held a meeting to discuss the case. It was then that they turned suspicious about Greeshma's role.

The investigation team summoned Greeshma and her parents for questioning on Sunday. She was interrogated along with her parents and also separately. Her defense began to fall apart after hours of sustained questioning. Finally, she admitted to having spiked an Ayurvedic medicine with a pesticide that her uncle had stored for agricultural purposes, and asked Sharon to have it.