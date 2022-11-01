Guv Khan defends decision to sack Kerala University Senate members

Kochi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday moved High Court defending his decision to sack the Senate members of Kerala University.

In his affidavit submitted to the court, Khan stated that his intention was only to cut the delay in appointing a vice-chancellor.

He cited the Senate members' failure to discharge their duties for his actions while making it clear that it was illegal for the former to challenge the authority of the Chancellor.

Khan also holds the post of the Chancellor of state varsities.

The Senate's actions are not in line with the Kerala University Act, 1969, Khan alleged. "It is a blatant abuse of power," Khan said.

Earlier, the High Court had directed Khan to produce the documents of withdrawal of Senate members' nomination before it.

The development came after the Senate members moved the court against Khan's order.