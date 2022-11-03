Human sacrifice case: Court denies bail to accused Laila

Kochi: The bail plea filed by Laila, the third accused in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case, has been dismissed by Ernakulam Magistrate Court on Thursday.

The Court approved the prosecution’s argument that granting bail to one of the accused before the probe is complete might lead to tampering with the evidence. At present, Laila is under the custody of Kalady Police in the case of murdering Rosily.

Police have also confirmed that Bhagaval Singh had pledged deceased Rosily’s gold jewellery at a private financial institution in Elanthoor town.

According to the DNA test, the parts of the dead body found buried near the accused’s house in Elanthoor have been confirmed to be of Tamil Nadu-native Padma. The police have received the report from Thiruvananthapuram Forensic lab. As many as 56 body parts that are thought to be Padma’s, were sent for the DNA test.

The DNA test reports of the body parts that are assumed to be of Kalady native Rosily are yet to be received. The interrogation of key accused Shafi and Bhagaval Singh is ongoing.