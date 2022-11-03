Will intervene if CM's office is involved in gold smuggling case: Governor

New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a day before his return to the state from the national capital.

The Governor warned that if the CM's office was patronising smuggling activities, he had grounds to interfere.

"I have never interfered. But now I see all smuggling activities are patronised by the office of the Chief Minister (CMO). Now books are being written. People sitting in the CMO dictate Kannur University VC to appoint their relatives -- underqualified and unqualified. I have never interfered."

"If CM's office is involved in the gold smuggling case, I will intervene. If there was nepotism involved in the university appointments, I should interfere in that as well. Why is the Chief Minister's office involved in all illegal activities," he added.

Meanwhile, Khan rejected allegations by Chief Minister that he was politically interfering in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to universities in the state and that he was an RSS nominee. He offered to resign if even one example of the same could be shown.

Khan also openly challenged the Chief Minister, asking whether he would be able to resign if he was unable to prove or substantiate his allegation.

"They (Left government, CM) are saying I am doing this (action against VCs) to bring RSS people. If I have nominated even one person, not just of RSS, any person, on my own using my authority, then I will resign. Will he (CM) be able to resign if he is not able to prove it? I am asking you (media)," he said, speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

"When you make such a serious charge against me, you have to substantiate the same," he added.

He was responding to reporters when his stand was sought on Vijayan's allegations against him on Wednesday at a convention in Thiruvananthapuram where the CM said the Governor was trying to make universities in the state a centre of RSS and Sangh Parivar and that Khan was trying to implement the saffronisation agenda of these groups.

(With PTI inputs.)