Woman, kids found dead in Malappuram

Kottakkal: A young mother and her two children were found dead in their house at Chettiyamkinar, Kottakkal in Malappuram district of Kerala on Thursday morning. The deceased were Safwa (26), wife of Namkunnathu Rashid Ali, and her children Fathima Marzeeha (4) and Mariyam (1). Safwa was found hanging and she had apparently taken her own life after killing the kids.

The three bodies were first noticed by Rashid Ali himself and he alerted the neighbours as well as the police. According to relatives, Safwa and Rashid Ali had a fight on Wednesday night following which she slept in another room with the children.

Around 3 am on Thursday, Safwa reportedly sent a message to her husband- who was sleeping in the other bedroom– which said that she was going to kill herself.

Safwa had married Rashid Ali five years ago. He was an expatriate working in a Gulf country, but had returned to Kerala six months ago. According to the preliminary assessment of the police, family problems have led to the incident.

(Attention: Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek professional help, if needed. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)