Heavy rain expected across Kerala; yellow alert in 9 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in nine districts and an orange alert in three districts in the state. It has also warned of heavy rain across the state.

A yellow alert was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Friday. Isolated heavy rains are also likely to occur over the hilly areas of these districts.

IMD has warned of the possibility of isolated heavy rain in Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts.

The authorities have also declared a yellow alert in Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Palakkad districts on Saturday.

Thunderstorms are expected to occur at isolated places in the state till Monday.