Baseless allegations, haven't spoken to MLAs, says Thushar Vellappally

Thiruvananthapuram: Calling the allegations levelled against him by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao baseless, BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally said he has never spoken to Telengana MLAs.

"I have neither met any Telangana MLA nor have I spoken to them. Those who make the allegations should furnish evidence to prove them," he said on Friday.

He said that he meets people from different parts of the country regularly, and he is not bothered about their political lenience nor checks their party allegiance. "The photo of me with Home Minister Amit Shah was taken from my Facebook page," he said. He added that the picture was posted public and anyone can access that.

When asked about Rao's statement that he would take legal action against Tushar, the BDJS leader responded "we will see".

Rao had claimed that Thushar was behind 'Operation Kamala' (Operation Lotus) which was allegedly deployed by the BJP to poach opposition legislators.

While referring to the recent arrest of three for allegedly attempting to bribe four TRS MLAs to defect to the BJP, Rao said the intention was to offer them Rs 100 crore.

According to Rao, the Operation also attempted to topple governments in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan. Rao said he'll share the video evidence with senior judges in the High Court and Supreme Court and the opposition leaders.