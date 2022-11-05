Apply to RDO to get compensation for accidents caused by unidentified vehicles

Kochi: Victims of road accidents caused by unidentified vehicles are eligible for compensation.

The claims could be made by people suffering grave injuries as well as dependents of those losing lives in such incidents. However, few are aware of such a rule or the procedures involved in obtaining the amount.

In a recent order, the Kerala High Court observed that the application for the aid should be submitted to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of the place where the accident takes place.

“The compensation could be paid even if the vehicle speeds off after causing the accident and is unidentified. A Central Government scheme is already in place for the purpose. However, most people are not aware of it,” said Justice P V Kunhikrishan while delivering the High Court order.

Moreover, there are specific deadlines to implement the procedures involved in providing the compensation. Applications for the aid have to be made in a specific form and submitted along with supporting documents to the RDO, who is the ‘claims enquiry officer’.

After verifying the documents and conducting an enquiry, the RDO files a report with the District Collector, who is the ‘claims settlement officer.’

It is the Collector who orders the compensation, which amounts to Rs 25,000 for deaths and Rs 12,500 for grave injuries.

Meanwhile, it is the duty of the RDO to ensure that copies of documents such as FIR, inquest report, autopsy report and injury report are attached to the application.

The claims settlement officer should issue an order within 15 days after receiving the report of the claims enquiry officer.

Subsequently, all documents and the order have to be handed over by the claims settlement officer to the nominated officer of the insurance company.

The court issued the order while considering a plea filed by V K Bhasi of Aluva, scooter rider who was injured on November 2 last year after he was hit by an unidentified car at Kalamassery.

Bhasi, who was seriously injured in the hit-and-run incident, had filed a complaint with the Kalamassery police.

However, the car could not be traced. Bhasi later approached the authorities for compensation; but as there was no response, he moved the High Court.

In its order, the court directed the petitioner to submit his application for aid to the claims enquiry officer within one month.

The claims enquiry officer has to file report with the claims settlement officer within 30 days after receiving the application.

On receiving the report, the claims settlement officer should take a suitable decision within 15 days, said the court.