Didn't write that letter, will file complaint, says Mayor Arya

Thiruvananthapuram: Mayor Arya Rajendran has explained to the party that she has not sent the letter to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking him to suggest party members for temporary appointments in the Corporation.

She told the party she did not prepare the letter, which was shared in WhatsApp groups of party sympathisers. She also said that she would file a complaint with the commissioner to investigate the leaked letter.

The Mayor gave the explanation by calling Nagappan over the phone.

The purported letter, addressing Nagappan as "comrade", was written on Mayor's official letter pad.

Rajendran, in the letter dated November 1, purportedly informed that the CPM-ruled city corporation had decided to appoint employees in various posts of its health wing on a daily wage basis.

A break-up chart of various posts and the number of vacancies in each category including public health expert, doctor, staff nurse, pharmacist, lab technician, part-time sweeper and so on was also given in the controversial letter.

The 23-year-old mayor allegedly requested the party district secretary to provide the priority list of cadres to be appointed by November 16, the last date of submission of applications.

Congress and BJP criticised the CPM on the issue. The Congress alleged that the letters signed by the mayor are available in the CPM offices. Youth Congress State Vice President KS Sabarinathan said party offices were acting as naukri.com (online job portal) for CPM members.

The BJP said that Mayor's explanation has only complicated the situation.

If someone else has prepared the letter, it is proof that the administration is corrupt.