No end to tiger attacks in Wayanad? Yet another beast on the prowl in Meenangadi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 06, 2022 12:17 PM IST Updated: November 06, 2022 12:26 PM IST
Wayanad's Meenangadi village where seven goats were killed Saturday night. Photo: Manorama

Wayanad: Meenangadi in Kerala's Wayanad district is gripped in fear after reports emerged that a tiger could be on the prowl in the region.

There had been a string of attacks on domestic animals here. Thirty goats were killed in the last month. Of them, seven were killed on Saturday night alone.

The incident comes just days after a tiger, which wreaked havoc in neighbouring Cheeral village, was caught after a 26-day hunt.

Forest guards have visited the region, but it seems no words of assurance can comfort the people here.

They are gearing up a protest akin to one seen in Cheeral which prompted swift action from the authorities.

Cheeral and Meenangadi are villages on the fringes of a forest. The incursion of wildlife into human habitations here is a regular occurrence. But the back-to-back tiger attacks are unprecedented. Many believe this is a result of the recent explosion of the tiger population in Wayanad.

