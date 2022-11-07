CPM area committee member likely drafted letter in Mayor's name

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM which is struggling to wriggle out of a nepotism row has rallied behind the Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation in whose name a letter seeking party followers for civic jobs came out in the open. Amid prompt protests by the opposition, an area committee member of the left party has been blamed for penning the controversial letter.

The same Area Committee member is said to be controlling many temporary appointments in the Corporation. The operations of the gang, including him and the local committee secretary, are based at the office of a Trust near the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. All these activities are being carried out with the support of a senior CPM leader, it is alleged.

On most days, the leader reaches the office. The candidates for the temporary jobs are summoned and the decisions on the appointment are taken in the presence of this leader.

The State leadership of the party had received complaints regarding the clandestine deals of the leader and the Area Committee member.

The letter that came out in Mayor Arya Rajendran's name was reportedly drafted by the Area Committee member. It was handed over to the Local Committee secretary who subsequently forwarded it to WhatsApp groups from where it was leaked.

The party would reportedly initiate disciplinary action against both of them.

The Mayor had raised a few suspicions regarding the letter. It is known how they got hold of the Mayor’s official letterhead.

The Local Secretary is also a board member of a Cooperative Bank. As per a party directive, those holding the position of Local Secretary should not be a representative in cooperative banks.