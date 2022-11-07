CPM to examine letter's source, role of party workers: Anavoor Nagappan

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM district committee has decided to probe the source of the controversial letter seeking to appoint CPM cadre workers to various posts in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

CPM District Secretary Anavoor Nagappan said the source and distribution of both letters will be looked into. The party will also examine if any of its workers were involved in the incident, he said.

Anavoor also slammed the reporters for questioning whether the dissent in the party was the reason for the letter. "It's the media that wants to show that there is dissent in the party," he retorted.

"The party has nothing to hide in this case. The party will decide if any mistake was committed. The party leadership is responsible for finding the faults of the party workers and correcting them. The police will pursue their own investigation," he said.

The media is merely adding fuel to the fire at the Corporation, he added.

"The corruption at corporation zonal offices was not a find of the media. The decision to examine the documents was taken by the Corporation. The CPM will take action if there's evidence of corruption."

"The list for temporary appointments at SAT hospital is usually provided by the Kudumbasree. According to DR Anil, When the list was delayed, the District secretary wrote a letter to speed up matters. We will examine the truth behind this claim."

If we already know the culprit, we need not declare an investigation, he said.

Anavoor also slammed the BJP and Congress for the protest at the Corporation.

The State Government had on Monday tasked the Crime Branch with investigating the source of the letter, which was purportedly sent in the name of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and Parliamentary Party Secretary D R Anil.

The decision was taken following statements from Rajendran, denying that she had any knowledge of it.

On Sunday, Rajendran, the youngest mayor in the country, met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to voice her concerns about the letter.

"This is a very serious matter," Rajendran had said, hinting that a conspiracy could be in the works to undermine the CPM.

Following suit, the party, which is struggling to wriggle out of a nepotism row, has rallied behind Rajendran.