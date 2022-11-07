Was Santosh behind the molestation of another lady doctor last year?

Thodupuzha: A man arrested last week for a recent sexual crime against a lady doctor near the Napier Museum in Thiruvananthapuram is now suspected of a similar crime in Thodupuzha last year.

A lady doctor working with a private hospital in Thodupuzha town was targeted by a man about 11 months ago. As the modus operandi of both the crime is quite similar, the police suspect Santhosh, who is the accused in the Museum case, for this offence too.

Santhosh’s call details and mobile tower location are under scrutiny. As he was a driver with the Kerala Water Authority it is likely he could have reached Thodupuzha too, suspect police.

Police have sought details from the complainant woman. The video footage of the attack was also released by the police.

The woman was molested on December 6, 2021, while she was returning from her duty. As she walked back to her residence, a man who walked behind her grabbed her. The young man who had worn a mask tried to rape but the bid fizzled out. He fled as the woman raised an alarm and the public gathered. Though the locals chased the man, he fled quickly and could not be caught.

The police said the face mask and the lack of clarity of the video footage hindered the probe.

Thodupuzha police have now contacted their counterparts at the Museum police station.

Santosh has also been booked for trespass and a rape bid of a student soon after he was arrested over the Museum case. The former two cases were reported from Kuruvankonam in Thiruvananthapuram.