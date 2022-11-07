‘Thamarakshan Pilla’ for real | KSRTC bus gets a makeover for wedding trip

Adimali: A KSRTC bus, which was roped in to ferry invitees to a wedding, was decorated to the hilt using banana plants and other leafy embellishments.

The spruced-up bus resembled the 'Thamarakshan Pilla' bus of the popular Malayalam film 'Ee Parakkum Thalika'.

But after realising that they could be pulled over by the Motor Vehicles Department, the bus crew offloaded the passengers midway and fled along with the vehicle.

The incident happened at Adimali on Sunday morning.

The KSRTC bus from the Kothamangalam depot was given the makeover as the 'Thamarakshan Pilla' bus, which is key to the narrative in the film.

The bus was called to take the groom's relatives and friends from Nellikuzhi in Kothamangalam to the bride's house at Irumbupalam in Adimali on Sunday.

But upon reaching Irumbupalam, the staff realised that a case could be filed for violating the rules.

They then dropped off the passengers on the road, removed the decorations within minutes and took off with the bus.

The wedding group on Sunday had also put up the sticker 'Thamarakshan Pilla' on the front windshield, covering the KSRTC nameboard. The flags of football teams were also tied to the bus.

An inquiry would be conducted and strict action would be taken against the staff, Adimali Joint Regional Transport Officer T H Eldho has said.

The officials carried out an inspection of the bus, after it reached the Kothamangalam depot, and issued a notice.

Hire a KSRTC bus

The KSRTC buses can be hired for study tours, excursions and wedding trips.

The rate for renting an ordinary bus for up to four hours (maximum of 75km) is Rs 9,250. For fast passenger and low-floor non AC bus - Rs 9,500. For superfast - Rs 9,900. For a low-floor AC bus - Rs 11,000. Volvo & Scania buses - Rs 15,000.

The rate would change in accordance to the increase in time duration and distance. Apply at the respective depots for the service.