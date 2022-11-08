Activate diplomatic missions to rescue Indian seafarers in Equatorial Guinea: Pinarayi to Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proactive intervention in releasing Indian seafarers held hostage in Equatorial Guinea.

Vijayan on Tuesday wrote a letter to Modi highlighting the plight of 16 Indians onboard the Norwegian vessel, MT Heroic Idun that was taken into custody by the navy on August 12.

There are three Malayalis onboard the vessel, including Kollam-native Vijith V Nair, brother of Vismaya, who had tragically died earlier this year following domestic violence at her husband's house.

In his letter, Vijayan has written: "Even though the ship did not engage in any unlawful activities, the shipping company was ready to pay the fine to facilitate the early release of the seafarers."

"After the negotiation with the Nigerian authorities and the shipping company, the shipping company paid the required fine on September 28, 2022. Unfortunately, the crew and ship are still held in Equatorial Guinea under arrest till date.

"They are concerned about the unforeseen delay in the release since all the investigations have been completed and the required fine has been paid. The delay in release would affect the mental and physical health of the crew members and further stay in the port which is considered unsafe would also put their lives in danger.

"I request your good self to direct the diplomatic missions in the countries concerned to proactively intervene and facilitate the immediate release of the vessel and its crew members," Vijayan wrote.

Earlier on the day, the Centre's intervention had prevented the transfer of another Malayali onboard, Sanu Jose, to Nigeria. Kochi-native Sanu now remains onboard with the rest of the crew.