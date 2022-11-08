Key accused surrenders in Devaswom Board job fraud case

Mavelikkara: The key accused in the case of conning and swindling crores from many people by offering them jobs with the Devaswom Board and other government institutions was nabbed from the Kochi International Airport.

The accused is Mavelikkara native Deepu Thyagarajan (39), who had returned from Oman and surrendered. The police team led by Mavelikkara SHO C Sreejith reached the airport in Nedumbassery by evening and took Deepu into custody.

Deepu had duped 39 persons in different cases and swindled around Rs 2.5 crore. He is said to have decided to return from Oman after learning that police had issued a Blue Corner notice against him and he would be taken into custody from his workplace and deported.

Chettikkulangara Kadavoor Kallittakadavil V Vineesh Raj (32), another accused in the case, was arrested earlier. Investigating officer Chengannur DySP Dr R Jose said Deepu, who is Vineesh's friend, is the kingpin behind the job fraud and that he played a significant role in forging the documents.

He used to introduce himself as an official with the Secretariat or Devaswom Board. Police said he apparently used the names Deepu and Kiran in many instances of fraud. Fourteen accused have been arrested so far in the case.