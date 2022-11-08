Kozhikode youth ends life over hair loss: Probe inefficient, alleges kin

Kozhikode: A month after a youth died by suicide after being distressed over hair loss, his relatives have complained that police are not registering a case.

Prashanth, 26, son of Prabhakaran, was found hanging in his house near Ulliyeri on October 1. He had taken the extreme step as he was allegedly distressed over his hair loss problem not getting cured despite taking medicines.

In his suicide note, Prashanth said that the doctor who had treated him was responsible for his death. For around six years since 2014, Prashanth had been undergoing treatment at a private clinic in Kozhikode for hair loss. But after taking the medicine prescribed by the doctor, even his eyebrows started thinning, as per the suicide note. As this adversely affected even his marriage proposals, he was ending his life, the note said.

Still, the police probe has been inefficient, his relatives have alleged. A complaint has been lodged with the Perambra ASP.

Meanwhile, Atholi police said the doctor has been questioned over the complaint but was not named as an accused. The cops also said they are yet to receive the postmortem report.