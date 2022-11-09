Busy with party events, will allot time soon: Anavoor to Crime Branch

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan on Wednesday informed the Crime Branch, which sought his time in the case where Mayor Arya Rajendran is accused of sending a letter asking for a list of cadre workers to fill temporary posts in the corporation, that he is busy with the party's events and will allot time to the agency soon.

It is alleged that the mayor sent a letter to Anavoor Nagappan asking for a list to appoint party members to 295 temporary posts in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Meanwhile, staff of the corporation told the Crime Branch that the letter pad issued in the name of the mayor was fake. According to the statement, the letter pad was not prepared by their office. The statements of the employees -- Vinod and Gireesh -- were recorded.

The Crime Branch recorded the mayor's statement at her residence on Tuesday. As per Arya's statement, the letter that is being circulated in her name is fake. She expressed doubt that the letter was prepared using the header and seal of her old letter pad.