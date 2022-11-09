Isolated heavy rain predicted across Kerala in next two days

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 09, 2022 04:17 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: freedomnaruk/Shutterstock

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meterological Department has warned that the low pressure formed in the south-west Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify in the next 48 hours. It has also informed that the low pressure is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast from November 9 to 12.

As a result, there is a possibility of widespread rain and heavy rain at isolated places across Kerala on November 12 and 13, informed the officials.

The IMD has issued yellow alert in eight districts- Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad- on Saturday and Sunday. It has also forecast chances of isolated heavy rain across the state. According to the department, rainfall of 64.5mm to 115.5mm in 24 hours is considered heavy rain.

