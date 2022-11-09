Kerala Govt takes a leaf out of Punchi Commission to stymie Guv

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 09, 2022 04:48 PM IST
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has taken action against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan following the Punchi Commission proposal that the governor should be exempted from holding the post of chancellor of state universities.

The commission had recommended that it would not be appropriate to appoint the governor as the head of state universities, as he is entrusted with fulfilling the duties as the Constitution warrants. It seems the cabinet has considered this to recommend to the governor to issue an ordinance to appoint eminent academicians as chancellors.

Considering the special importance given by the government to the higher education sector in Kerala, the government has decided to appoint eminent persons who uphold high academic values as chancellors of state universities.

The Ordinance is aimed at amending the University Acts in relation to the position of Chancellor of the Universities in the State. In 14 universities, it has been recommended to issue an ordinance by removing the section that the Governor shall also be the Chancellor by virtue of his title and replacing the section in the draft ordinance.

