Late RSS worker responsible for fire at Sandeepananda Giri ashram

Kundamankadavu: In a major revelation, a man has claimed that the incident of arson at the ashram of Swami Sandeepananda Giri was led by an RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ) worker Prakash and his friends.

Prakash committed suicide on January 3. Prakash's brother Prasanth, who belongs to Kundamankadavu, stated that the crime was committed by the former in a statement given to the Crime Branch.

The statement in-camera would be recorded by Crime Branch on Thursday.

The attempt to set ablaze the ashram, located at Kundamankadavu on the banks of the Karamana River in Thiruvananthapuram, took place during the wee hours of October 27, 2018. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among those who visited the site after the incident.

Even though the case attracted widespread attention, there was no progress in the investigation carried out by the Crime Branch. Subsequently, the authorities had decided to close the case.

Meanwhile, the state government is planning to take over the ashram and convert it into a wellness centre managed by Oushadhi. The 73-cent plot on the riverside is ideal for the purpose, according to a report filed by Dr Hrideek, the managing director of Oushadhi. Moreover, the facilities in the ashram building could be utilized for the wellness centre, the report added.