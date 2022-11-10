Local bypolls: UDF wrests LDF bastion in Kozhikode after 17 years

Thiruvananthapuram: The results of the local body byelections held across the various districts of Kerala were announced on Thursday.
Alappuzha
BJP captured the CPM's sitting seat in Ward No 8 of Karthikappally panchayat, leaving the left party to finish third in the contest. The incumbent CPM representative was disqualified following low attendance in meetings.(Votes: BJP- 286, Congress-209, CPM-164)
- UDF won in Ward 4 of Muthukulam panchayat
- UDF won Ward 7 of Pandanad by 103 votes
- UDF won Ward 11 of Palamel panchayat
The UDF, which had no seats in the five wards where bypolls were held, has managed to secure three seats now.
Kozhikode
UDF won in Ward 1 of Kizhakoth panchayat. Its candidate Raseena Pookodu won with 272 votes. This is the first time in 17 years that the UDF managed to secure a seat in the LDF bastion.
Malappuram
LDF maintained its seat in Ward 31 of Kainodu in Malappuram municipality. CPM's C Shiju won by 12 votes. The party had a lead of 362 votes here last time. The bypolls were declared after the sitting councillor passed away.
Wayanad
UDF won LDF sitting seat in Ward 4 of Kaniyambetta panchayat. Rasheed Kamichal of IUML defeated CPM's Praveen Kumar by 208 votes. LDF had won the seat by 24 votes last time. The bypolls were declared following the death of the LDF representative.
Palakkad
- UDF won Ward 15 of Kuthanur panchayat by 381 votes. UDF candidate R Sasidharan defeated the CPM candidate..
- LDF retained Kulappada ward of Puthur panchayat in Attappady. CPI's Vanchi Kakki won by 32 votes.
Ernakulam
- With UDF securing a win in Keerampara panchayat, the LDF is all set to lose its reign here.
- UDF emerged victors in Poothrikka panchayat
LDF wrested BJP's sitting in Paravoor municipality
Kollam
- UDF retained the seat in Ward 10 of Perayam grama panchayat.
- BJP retained its seat in Kottuvankonam ward of Pootakulam grama panchayat
Idukki
- LDF won Ponneduthan ward in Kanjikuzhy panchayat
- UDF emerged victors Elamdesam Block in Vanappuaram Division from LDF
- LDF retained the seat in Thottikkanam of Santhanpara panchayat
- LDF won Kuzhikandam ward of Karunapuram panchayatikandam ward of Karunapuram panchayat
Pathanamthitta
- LDF retained Kembankeri Division of Pulikeezhu Block panchayat. LDF candidate Aneesh wins by 220 votes