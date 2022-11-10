Brazil fan smashes windshield of Argentina flag-coloured bus with head

Malappuram: In a bizarre incident, a youth jumped onto the front windshield of a moving bus and smashed the glass with his head. The incident happened while the bus was moving along the National Highway at Jubilee Junction in Perinthalmanna of Malappuram district.

The front window of the bus was completely broken. The youth, who was thrown backwards in the impact of the collision, got up and later sat on the driver's seat.

As the youth appeared to be mentally disturbed, the police admitted him to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna.

The youth said that he is a big fan of Brazilian football star Neymar. And he ‘headed’ the bus because it was the colour of the Argentina football team, the youth told those who had gathered around at the spot.