LDF bets big on pvt investments to fund public projects

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government is betting big on private investments to fund its developmental needs in the education, agriculture and industrial sectors. Foreign loans to fund socially beneficial projects too would be tapped. The common development document being drafted by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has listed out such ambitious plans.

The draft document, which mainly envisages the strategy and policy framework to enhance the performance of the government, could not be finalized during the two-hour long intense discussions held on Thursday.

The 20-page document demands a developmental action plan that is in line with the LDF manifesto. The document provides for availing private and foreign loans with the strict rider that such debts should not affect the larger public interest in any way.

The opinion of the various constituents of the LDF will be sought and the necessary changes will be incorporated in the document. The meeting also asked the participants to provide more suggestions in writing.

The draft document will be finalised in the next LDF meeting, sources said.

Though the CPM had formulated such documents earlier, it’s for the first time a common development document of the LDF as a whole is being prepared. It is being readied taking a leaf out of the vision document for ‘Nava Kerala’ (New Kerala) that was approved during the CPM State Conference in Ernakulam in March.

Private varsities favoured

The document suggests setting up of private varsities without directly mentioning it.

New educational institutions should be started in the Higher Education sector. This will entail investments on a big scale. It should be carefully decided how to provide for the investments and new institutions should be started by exercising social control. Higher education learning centres of international standards should be developed. Scholarships should be provided to students.

Appointments should be made transparent, states the draft document.

Reclaiming PSU land

In a push for industries the document envisages the conversion of unused land of public sector enterprises into Industrial Parks.

Measures need to be taken to get rid of unhealthy practices in the Industry sector with the support of employees. The government should support only those demands which won’t affect the very survival of organizations, it adds.