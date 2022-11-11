Speeding car driven by cop rams into cyclist in Alappuzha, 1 dead

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 11, 2022 08:00 PM IST
The accident took place at the Thakazhy level crossing. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

Alappuzha: A cyclist was killed after a car rammed into him near Thakazhy in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as M Unni, a native of Pandiapally.

The car, it was later found, was driven by Pathanamthitta Special Branch DySP PK Sabu.

The accident took place at the Thakazhy level crossing.

CCTV footage of the accident shows the speeding car veering out of control at the level crossing before crashing into Unni.

On impact, both Unni and his cycle were thrown several feet into the air.

Sabu has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

