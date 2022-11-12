Tainted police officers will be shown no mercy, warns CM

Kollam: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the actions of a few police officers, which have brought shame to the entire department, are being viewed seriously by the government.

"Such people cannot be shown any mercy or kindness and the police have no responsibility in protecting them," said the CM while inaugurating the new building of the Kollam Rural Police headquarters.

He said an otherwise proud force is having to bow its head in shame due to the conduct of a few. "Such people do not belong in the force, neither will they be shielded by the department," he said.

An officer should always accord priority to the complainant standing before them before anything else, the CM further said.

The chief minister's comments come in the context of the Kilikollur custody torture, where police officials assaulted a soldier and his brother over a parking space argument recently.