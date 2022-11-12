Landslides at two places in Munnar, one man missing

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 12, 2022 07:28 PM IST
Landslides were reported near Kundala Dam and Munnar Echo Point owing to incessant rain, on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Photo: Manorama

Thodupuzha: Owing to incessant rain, landslides were reported in two places in Munnar. The landslip occurred near Kundala Dam and Munnar Echo Point.

In Kundala, debris fell on top of a tempo traveller carrying 11 tourists from Kozhikode. The vehicle fell about 100 feet from the road.

One among them, Roopesh (40), of Vadakara, is missing. The remaining passengers are safe. The incident caused a huge traffic snarl on Mattupetty Road.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, Munnar is continuing to receive heavy rainfall.

Travel ban

Authorities have banned travel along the Munnar-Vattavada road following the landslide near Kundala Dam. The district collector has directed tourists and locals to exercise caution and avoid travel along the route.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout