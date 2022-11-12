Landslides at two places in Munnar, one man missing

Thodupuzha: Owing to incessant rain, landslides were reported in two places in Munnar. The landslip occurred near Kundala Dam and Munnar Echo Point.

In Kundala, debris fell on top of a tempo traveller carrying 11 tourists from Kozhikode. The vehicle fell about 100 feet from the road.

One among them, Roopesh (40), of Vadakara, is missing. The remaining passengers are safe. The incident caused a huge traffic snarl on Mattupetty Road.

Meanwhile, Munnar is continuing to receive heavy rainfall.

Travel ban

Authorities have banned travel along the Munnar-Vattavada road following the landslide near Kundala Dam. The district collector has directed tourists and locals to exercise caution and avoid travel along the route.