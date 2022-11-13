Radiologist likely filmed more women in the changing room

Pathanamthitta: More women were likely filmed undressing in the changing room of a scanning centre at Adoor. The mobile phone of a radiographer who was arrested the other day will be sent for forensic scrutiny to confirm this police suspicion.

Anjith (24), a native of Kadakkal in Kollam, was arrested over a woman patient's complaint on Saturday.

She had approached the police suspecting videography in the changing room. On arresting Anjit the police confirmed that he had shot her undressing prior to her MRI scanning.

He recorded the visuals of the woman on his mobile phone. During the inquiry, the police obtained the CCTV visuals which showed Anjith video graphing the woman as she changed.

The scanning centre is near the General Hospital at Adoor town in the Pathanamthitta district.