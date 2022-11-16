I've sent no letter of resignation to Rahul Gandhi: Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC president K Sudhakaran, MP, on Wednesday said the news spread by a section of the media that he has sent a letter to Rahul Gandhi expressing his willingness to resign as the state Congress president was baseless.

He also said the content of the letter being circulated on his behalf is a figment of the media's imagination. "We will investigate from where such a letter first emerged," he said.

For the past many days the media in Kerala has been spreading false news against him, he said. "It is suspected that some media outlets have an ulterior motive behind reporting such news without any verification," he added.

Referring to the Children's Day address, which had kicked up a controversy after Sudhakaran was alleged to have made pro-RSS remarks, the KPCC president said most of the hour-long speech was devoted to stressing the importance of secularism, the relevance of democratic values and the present-day need for protection of minorities.

"The purpose of the speech was to mobilise workers for the anti-fascist struggle. A controversy was created by glossing over all those messages and distorting the intent of his speech," Sudhakaran rued.

He said the latest row over the purported letter was a continuation of the earlier controversy.