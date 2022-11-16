Raj Bhavan to seek explanation on SFI banner disparaging Guv

Our Correspondent
Published: November 16, 2022 01:02 PM IST
The banner, which said in Malayalam that the ‘Raj Bhavan isn’t the Governor’s ancestral property’ was attributed to the SFI unit of Sanskrit College. Photo: Manorama.

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM-affiliated Students’ Federation of India (SFI) is now facing the heat of the Raj Bhavan over a banner it had put up over the gate of Government Sanskrit College, Thiruvananthapuram, abusing the Governor.

Even though SFI later removed the banner after it led to a controversy, the Raj Bhavan decided to seek an explanation on the matter from the University authorities and the College principal.

Soon after the banner was noticed over the college gate, the University Vice-Chancellor directed the Registrar to demand an explanation from the college principal.

These developments were also reported by various media.

Subsequently, the SFI activists removed the banner.

The banner, which said in Malayalam that the ‘Raj Bhavan isn’t the Governor’s ancestral property’ was attributed to the SFI unit of Sanskrit College.

When Raj Bhavan officials saw the banner, they had taken up the matter with the Vice-Chancellor, who initiated action.  

