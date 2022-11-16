Sunny Leone's contract dispute case put on hold by the Kerala High Court

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday halted further action in the breach of contract case brought by the Crime Branch division of the state police against Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and two others.

Justice Ziyad Rahman put a hold on the proceedings while he considered the actress's request to overturn the FIR that the crime branch had filed against her for allegedly breaking the conditions of a contract for a theatrical performance in Kozhikode four years ago.

The actress has denied the accusations made against her, her husband, and their employee in her plea, arguing that they do not fit the description of the accused offences. She has stated that they have not yet been involved in any criminal activity.

She claimed that by forcing them to go through a protracted legal process even though there was no solid or convincing evidence against them, they were subjected to unimaginable suffering and irreparable loss.

Shiyas Kunjumohammed, the program's coordinator from the Ernakulam district, filed a complaint, prompting the criminal branch to open an investigation. Kunjumohammed claims in his case that Leone and others broke the terms of the contract despite being paid Rs 39 lakhs to do stage concerts in Kerala and abroad.