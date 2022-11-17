Burly man flings schoolgirl to ground outside madrasa, arrested

Kasaragod: Manjeshwar police took a burly man into custody after CCTV footage showed him walking up to an eight-year-old schoolgirl, lifting her with both hands, and flinging her to the ground unprovoked.

The girl was waiting for her uncle to pick her up outside Isha-athul Uloom Kendra Madrasa at Udyawar in Manjeshwar.

Manjeshwar sub-inspector Anzar N said he has taken Aboobacker Siddique (34) into custody for assaulting the girl. "We will charge him after taking the girl's statement," he said.

The girl has been taken to a hospital in Mangaluru for a full body scanning. "There are no external injuries but the girl is shaken. She is not speaking," said Moideen, her maternal grandfather.

He said the incident happened at 7.20 am. "Every day, her uncle drops and picks her up from the madrasa. Today was exam day and so she allowed to go early," said Moideen, who runs a car battery shop in Manjeshwar.

Her father works in Qatar and the mother, Moideen's daughter, is a homemaker.

When the girl's uncle brought her home, she was crying. "After much questioning, she said a person hit her outside the madrasa. So I went and checked the CCTV footage from the school's cameras. I was horrified by what I saw," he said. "I recognised the man immediately. He stays near our house," he said.

The video would rattle anybody. It was too early for the neighborhood shops to open. Aboobacker Siddique, a hefty man, can be seen walking towards the girl. She senses something amiss and tries to take a step back. But he was soon towering over her. In one swift movement, Siddique plucks the girl from the ground, raises her over his shoulders, and throws her down. Thud. She lands on her belly. Her slippers fly. Siddique walks back as if nothing happened.

The incident comes 14 days after Shihshad, a native of Ponniam Palam near Thalassery, kicked a boy for leaning on his car. The boy has sustained severe injuries on the back.

Police charged him with an attempt to murder after news channels broadcast the CCTV footage of the assault.