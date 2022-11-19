Cong leadership restrains Youth Congress from hosting Shashi Tharoor in Kozhikode

The Congress leadership in Kerala has understandably restrained the Youth Congress from hosting Shashi Tharoor MP who embarks on a statewide tour on Sunday.

Reports coming from Kozhikode indicate that the Youth Congress has backed off from a seminar for which it had invited Tharoor. Instead, the seminar titled 'Sangh Parivar and the challenges faced by Indian secularism' has now been assigned to Jawahar Youth Foundation.

He is expected to land in Kozhikode tonight and begin his tour in the city on Sunday. Tharoor will also be attending various functions in Kannur and Malappuram districts in the coming days. It is understood that the Congress leadership was opposed to its Youth wing hosting Tharoor.

Tharoor is expected to conduct his tour on the lines of his campaign trail throughout India for the Congress president poll in October.

Tharoor running for the Congress presidency did not have the blessings of the senior members of the party in the state, including Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan.

Kozhikode MP, MK Raghavan was one of the few senior leaders who backed Tharoor's bid to become the first non-Gandhi to lead the party in 24 years. But he lost to veteran Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge by 6,825 votes.

However, Tharoor managed to secure 1,072 votes to the surprise to many.