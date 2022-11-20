Outrage as rape accused cop appears for duty; advised to go on leave

Kozhikode: Call it lax administration in the Kerala Police or the height of dedication by an errant employee, a police officer booked in a gang-rape case reported for duty at the Beypore Coastal Police Station on Sunday morning.

P R Sunu, the Inspector of Police at the Beypore station, has been now ordered to go on leave. He is the third accused in the gang-rape of a housewife from Thrikkakara, Ernakulam.

M R Ajithkumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), directed Sunu to go on leave.

The ADGP has asked Sunu to go on seven days’ leave, likely fearing there would be a public outcry against him.

Departmental action was being contemplated against Sunu over charges of rape and other offences.

The investigation team has said that despite interrogating Sunu many times in the gang rape case, no evidence of his involvement in the offence could be found.

The police also say that while the complainant had claimed that 10 persons were involved in the crime, she could identify only five persons.

Sunu claims innocence

Sunu told the media that the charges were fabricated and that he was innocent.

He said he did not know the complainant in the case, nor had he ever seen her.

When questioned about the charges, he only said in response, “There is only one Truth. Satyameva Jayate”.

Sunu has faced disciplinary action nine times and is accused in six criminal cases.

In the light of the new controversies, the Director General of Police has ordered a re-examination of all the cases against Sunu.

Director General of Police Anil Kant had submitted a report to the Home Secretary, recommending Sunu’s dismissal from service.