Man hurls abuses at Kerala High Court Chief Justice, arrested

Kochi: A man was arrested after he intercepted the car in which Chief Justice S Manikumar was travelling before hurling abuses.



The accused was identified as Tijo, a native of Udambanchola near Idukki. The incident happened near Goshree bridge on Sunday night when the Chief Justice was returning home from Nedumbassery airport.

According to police, the accused in an inebriated condition jumped before the car of the Chief Justice and intercepted it. He then hurled abuses and threatened the latter. He was heard shouting, “this is not Tamil Nadu.”

The Mulavukad Police arrested and booked him with charges under IPC 308 based on a complaint filed by the Chief Justice’s gunman.

The probe revealed that the accused was residing at the house of his wife at Puthuvypee. The cops are investigating the motive behind the attack and are checking whether the same was in connection with any case. However, they are yet to get any leads in this regard.