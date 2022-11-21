Elanthoor case: Finally, Padma's remains handed over to family

Kochi: The mortal remains of Tamil Nadu native Padma who was one of the two victims of the chilling human sacrifice case reported from Elanthoor in Kerala'a Pathanamthitta district were handed over to her kin on Sunday morning.



The remains were taken to Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu from Kottayam Medical College and cremated at a public crematorium there around 6 pm.

Padma's son Selvaraj, her sister Palaniamma and a relative from Dharmapuri started from Kochi early morning on Sunday and reached Kottayam to receive the body.

An ambulance was arranged by Kochi Municipal Corporation Councillor Antony Painuthara. A police team led by Kadavanthara Police Station SHO Baiju K Jose was present while handing over the mortal remains to Padma's family.

The body was handed over to the family after tests, examinations and police probe proceedings extending for over a month.

Padma's body, which was cut into many pieces, was restructured into a human body shape through efforts which took many days. The remains were covered in a cloth and handed over in a freezer.

Local people led by Councillor Painuthara gathered when the ambulance reached Vyttila from Kottayam en route to Dharmapuri.

"We will come to Kochi in connection with the case. My mother lived her last days here. We will have to come for further legal proceedings related to loss of gold and other things too," said Selvaraj.

Next Rosily's remains

Meanwhile, the investigation team clarified that deceased Rosily's body would be handed over to the kin only next week.

The delay is because more scientific examinations are to be carried out as the probe team received only parts of the skeleton as Rosily's remains.

The body parts of Padma and Kalady native Rosily were found buried at the premises of co-accused Bhagaval Singh's house at Elanthoor.

They were brought to Kottayam Medical College mortuary on October 11.

Selvaraj had reached Kochi when it was found that his mother was one of the victims.

He remained in Kochi and Kottayam until the body was handed over to the family yesterday.

Selvaraj returned to Dharmapuri taking a few clothes and utensils used by Padma.