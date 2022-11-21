Farmer killed in wild elephant attack in Idukki

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 21, 2022 03:12 PM IST
The incident occurred at around 10 am when the farmer, along with some of the labourers were working in the plantation in Santhanpara village in Idukki district: Representational image

Idukki: A farmer was killed on Monday morning in a wild elephant attack while working in his cardamom plantation in Idukki district.

The deceased is Samuel Thevar, a resident of Thalakulam in Santhanpara

The incident occurred at around 10 am when the farmer, along with some of the labourers were working in the plantation in Santhanpara village in Idukki district.

"The elephant came there suddenly and he could not escape to safety. The others there were not injured," a forest official said.

Farmers' associations and other political parties blocked the highway demanding immediate action on the increasing incidents of wild animal attacks.

Wild elephants frequently come there owing to the cardamom plantations and it is difficult to put up fencing there, he said.

