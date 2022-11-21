Raghavan marshals support for Tharoor in bid to rescue Congress

Kozhikode: The Congress party in Kerala is set for an absorbing round of jostling by leaders for key roles.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, too has entered the ring after lying low for over a decade.

He has the backing of MK Raghavan, MP, who has apparently decided to open a battlefront against the leadership of the Congress.

Shrugging off the unofficial ban imposed by the State party leadership on Tharoor’s engagements in Malabar, Raghavan displayed his political resourcefulness by bringing party leaders and cadres on the same stage during a seminar held here on Sunday.

After the Youth Congress stayed away from the seminar, Raghavan not only brought together the organizers and ensured a full audience but also united all those who had differences with the district leadership.

The Kozhikode MP reiterates that Tharoor is a leader who can engage with all sections of society.

“The entire world is waiting to welcome Shasi Tharoor. When such a person comes to the rescue of the Congress, should we not accept him with both hands?” he asks.

Raghavan had openly declared his support for Tharoor during the election to the post of Congress president when the latter stood as a candidate.

In the recent All-India Congress Committee president election eight members of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, had signed the nomination papers for Tharoor, besides Raghavan.

Of them, two leaders were present at the seminar in the city on Sunday.

Raghavan, who is coordinating Tharoor’s programmes in the northern districts, reiterates just one point: the Congress needs Shasi Tharoor to make a comeback. Being unhappy with the present leadership of the Congress in the State, Raghavan is in the forefront of the efforts to make Tharoor active in State politics.

Raghavan also managed to get the unstinted support of the faction led by K C Abu in the Congress ‘A’ group.

Is it dissidence?

However, the party leadership is of the opinion that Raghavan is promoting dissident activity by coordinating Tharoor’s district tour.

No one is opposed to Tharoor taking part in programmes, but projecting it as a tour programme is the beginning of dissident activities, the leaders charge.

They interpret Raghavan’s foray into Kannur and Malappuram by coordinating Tharoor’s programmes in those districts, even though he is the Member of Parliament from Kozhikode, as an attempt to create a new group in the party.

They contend that the reason behind Raghavan’s action is his disgruntlement over not getting a plum party post, including a membership in the Congress Working Committee.