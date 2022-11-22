Kochi gang rape: All four accused remanded to 5-day police custody

Kochi: The four accused held in the Kochi gang rape case, in which a budding model from Kasaragod was assaulted sexually for close to an hour in a running car by three youths, were remanded on five-day police custody on Tuesday.

The four accused are Rajasthan native Dimple Lamba (Doli, 21), who is the friend of the 19-year-old victim, and Kadungalloor natives Vivek Sudhakaran (26), Nidhin Meghanathan (35) and T R Sudeep (34).

The prosecution told the the court that phones of the accused should be checked. The police said that Dimple was the facilitator of the crime.

The three youths are friends of the other accused, Dimple. The probe has found out that the victim didn't know the youths and was taken to a bar at Atlantis Junction by her acquaintance Dimple, who is also into modelling.

The prosecution said that the incident was brutal and the first two accused gave alcohol to the model at the bar. The vehicle was parked in the parking lot of the bar. The teenager was tortured brutally during the journey, the prosecution said.

The prosecution said they need to carry out further investigation on Dimple.

Meanwhile, two lawyers appeared for the accused Dimple. Afzal and Aloor were present for her. There was an altercation between the two in the courtroom during which Aloor told Afzal to leave the court.

Intervening in the altercations, the magistrate reminded the advocates that the court was not a marketplace to make noise.

Aloor had to back off when Dimple clarified that she had entrusted the vakalat to Afzal.